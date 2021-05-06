Fancy joining Cahir Camogie Club - there's nothing like the great outdoors for fun

While we all enjoyed Alan O’Connor’s Zoom classes every week for the past few months, there is nothing like getting back to outdoor training on the pitch. It was all smiles and lots of running around for all.

Thanks to all our coaches and parents for making training last week possible. Thanks also to some of our Adult team members Aoife, Caral, Donna, Alissa & Orla who gave a hand with the U8s, U16s and Minors. Training will continue every Wednesday at 7pm. New members are always welcome. We are looking for some more parents to get involved and help with the U6s, U8s and U16s. So if you think you would like to get involved and help out please get in contact on our Facebook page.

We can’t wait until our adult teams are allowed back training very soon. This year for the first time ever we will have two adult teams, Intermediate and Junior B2.

So if you gave up a few years ago and think you might like to take it back up, now is the perfect year to make a comeback. Don’t think about it any longer.

Just do it! Get in touch with any of the club members for more information.