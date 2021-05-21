Tipperary's 'Little Blue Hero' Mandy Doyle celebrates 13th birthday

Last Thursday May 13 just happened to be Cahir girl Mandy Doyle’s Birthday. Mandy is no ordinary young lady and was awarded the ‘Little Blue Hero’ Honorary Garda title last year in recognition of the ongoing battle she has faced while receiving treatment for leukaemia.

Although Mandy and her twin Katelyn celebrated at home in Cahir on the day the family had wanted to do something special for her. They wanted to make Mandy feel like the warrior that she has been because of the all she has endured this past year and they sent out a request for people to send a birthday card that could be forwarded to Garda Judy Davern at Cahir Garda Station. Garda Philip O’Sullivan and Garda Judy Davern arrived at Mandy’s home on the day in a Squad car decorated with 13 birthday balloons and presented all the cards to Mandy. They included cards from her classmates and presents for both Mandy & Katelyn!

Mum Linda and all the family were delighted at the support shown for Mandy and thanked Garda Judy and Garda Philip for the wonderful gesture.

They also want to thank everyone who has continued to support them in any way over the past year.