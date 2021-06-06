Cahir senior footballers have first competitive run out of the year this Wednesday

Cahir GAA Club

Senior Football Championship is here - Many people thought it would never happen but the South Senior Football League Championship V Kilsheelan/Kilcash is fixed for Wednesday June 9. Training is going well and we have been drawn with Ballyporeen, Aherlow & Rockwell Rovers in the County Football League which starts on June 20.

Maintenance- Work on the main field is continuing and the resodded areas have had a good chance to settle in with all the rain followed by warm weather. Thanks to Niall Grogan for his help with the final resodding.

Joker Draw - Our Draw the Joker jackpot was not won. Denny Whelan won €100, Charlee Allen and Anne Queeney won €50 each, Maura O’Brien won €30 and Aoife Casey won €20. Next week’s Jackpot is €9,400.

Juvenile Notes - Congratulations to Sean Leahy and Dylan Butler who have been selected onto the Tipperary County Minor Football Panel. Well done to you both.

The Juvenile Club continues to support Healthy eating. We thank Noreen O'Connor for all her hard work promoting it.

The Juvenile Training Camp is on the July 12 this year. Booking is now available on line through the Club Force app.