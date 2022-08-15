Search

15 Aug 2022

Blueway public consultation process welcomed by Tipperary county councillor

Public consultation is to take place on the possibility of extending the blueway from Clonmel to Cahir

15 Aug 2022 5:12 PM

Cllr Máirín McGrath has welcomed the decision of Tipperary County Council to seek public consultation on a proposed g reenway from Cahir to Clonmel.
"It is great to see that Tipperary County Council have moved to their first public consultation stage on the proposed greenway from Cahir to Clonmel.
The proposed infrastructure development is at concept and feasibility stage and will examine a number of possible routes between the two towns, be it along the River Bank as a direct extension of the Suir Blueway through the villages of Newcastle and Ardfinnan or through roadside routes. All landowners, stakeholders and members of the general public are encouraged to take part!
I’m really excited to see where this round of public engagement will take the council, should it be developed, it will be a huge asset to our local area," said Cllr McGrath.

All submissions must be submitted no later than  September 12 2022.

Local News

