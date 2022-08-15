Blueway public consultation process welcomed by Tipperary county councillor

Public consultation is to take place on the possibility of extending the blueway from Clonmel to Cahir
Cllr Máirín McGrath has welcomed the decision of Tipperary County Council to seek public consultation on a proposed g reenway from Cahir to Clonmel.
"It is great to see that Tipperary County Council have moved to their first public consultation stage on the proposed greenway from Cahir to Clonmel.
The proposed infrastructure development is at concept and feasibility stage and will examine a number of possible routes between the two towns, be it along the River Bank as a direct extension of the Suir Blueway through the villages of Newcastle and Ardfinnan or through roadside routes. All landowners, stakeholders and members of the general public are encouraged to take part!
I’m really excited to see where this round of public engagement will take the council, should it be developed, it will be a huge asset to our local area," said Cllr McGrath.
All submissions must be submitted no later than September 12 2022.
Public consultation is to take place on the possibility of extending the blueway from Clonmel to Cahir
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.