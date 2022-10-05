Planning decision on major housing development for Cahir is due this week

A planning decision is due to be made this week on a proposed housing development in Cahir
A planning decision on an application to build 45 two storey houses in Cahir is due to be made this week by Tipperary County Council.
The proposed site for the development is at Lissava and the application has been made by a company called Top Drawer Development Limited.
The application is proposing the development of 5 no. detached houses (1 no. four bedroom and 4 no. three bedrooms), 10 no. semi-detached houses (all three bedroom), and 30 no. terraced town houses (18 no. three bedrooms and 12 no. 2 bedrooms).
The proposed development will also consist of provision of a new vehicular entrance off Mitchelstown Road, landscaped private and public open space, ESB sub station, new boundary treatments, 96 parking spaces, scheme lighting, site drainage works and all ancillary site development works above and below ground.
