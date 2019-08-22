Joy in Carrick-on-Suir as Tipperary hurlers bring home the Liam MacCarthy Cup

This photo taken by The Nationalist’s Carrick-on-Suir correspondent and photographer Anne Marie Magorrian shows Gerry Harrigan celebrating with exuberance in Connors’ Bar, John Street, Carrick-on-Suir after Tipperary’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final victory on Sunday.

Check out this and other photos of Carrick-on-Suir’s ardent Tipperary hurling fans celebrating in Treacy Park, Connors’ Bar on John Stret and Croke’s Bar on Kickham Street in the print edition of The Nationalist now on sale in local shops.