Tipperary teachers land share of €86,000 bursaries

The Teaching Council has awarded 24 bursaries to teachers, including two from Tipperary, and others engaged in a range of education-related research projects as part of the first public service-wide Innovation Week.

Damien Lonergan, a post-primary teacher at Comeragh College in Carrick-on-Suir, and Padraig Egan, a primary school teacher at Birdhill National School, were both part of projects that received bursaries totalling more than €86,000.

The bursaries are being awarded under the third cycle of the John Coolahan Research Support Framework - a key element of the Teaching Council’s CROÍ (Collaboration and Research for Ongoing Innovation) research series.

Through the Research Support Framework, and CROÍ more broadly, the Teaching Council highlights the fact that research, innovation and collaboration are at the heart of teaching and learning. The framework is designed to support teachers’ ongoing professional growth through their engagement in and with research, and the sharing of learning from that process.

The research activities being supported by the Teaching Council under the framework cover a range of topics, from professional learning to wellbeing, student-teachers’ attitudes and teaching in a Gaelcholáiste. Many involve innovative partnerships across schools, and between schools and Higher Education Institutions.