Cycling Ireland Youth Road National Championships for Carrick-on-Suir

The Cycling Ireland Youth Road National Championships will take place on Sunday, August 16 in Carrick-on-Suir

Boys and girls from U11 up to U16 are encouraged to line up for what promises to be a fun day’s racing in the sunny southeast.

The event, organised by Panduit Carrick Wheelers, is a 12.84 km loop with a slight uphill finish to ensure the safety and enjoyment of participants.

Races for each age group will be spread throughout the day and the event will run in line with current government guidelines.

Event Director and Cycling Ireland Coach, Martin O’Loughlin commented.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming all of the budding young riders in mid August. We have selected a lovely course and it’s a great opportunity for children to show off the skills they have been practising over the past few months.

“Providing youth riders with an opportunity to see their friends and test their skills is vital in helping them to develop as all round riders so we’re delighted to be able to host this event, given the challenging conditions we have all experienced this year.”