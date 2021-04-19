Teenager suffered minor injuries after being knocked him off bike by youths in Carrick-on-Suir

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Carrick-on-Suir in which a 14-year-old boy was knocked off his bike by a number of youths who approached him.

The teenager suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident that happened at Chapel Street in the town around 2pm last Friday.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesman said a juvenile youth has so far been interviewed by gardaí in connection with the incident.

He appealed to any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist their investigation to contact Carrick-on-Suir Garda Station at (051) 640024 or Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.