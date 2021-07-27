Search our Archive

27/07/2021

Motor club presents donation to county Tipperary community defibrillator group

Defibrillator

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

The Slate Quarries Motor Club has donated €300 to the Ahenny & Faugheen Defibrillator Group.
Brendan Regan handed over the cheque, on behalf of the club, to the defibrillator group’s founder Dr Sabine Eggers. The motor club raised the money from within its membership.
Dr Eggers said she appreciated the club’s efforts particularly as Covid-19 restrictions made fundraising so difficult.
She paid tribute to Brendan’s support of the Defibrillator Group from its inception by allowing the Ahenny defibrillator on the wall of his property.
She pointed out that while the cost of the Ahenny defibrillator was sponsored by Quality Recycling and the Faugheen defibrillator, situated outside Keever’s Pub and Restaurant, was donated by Maggie Fleming, there are ongoing costs to maintaining the lifesaving service.
“We have 36 volunteers certified to use the defibrillators and every volunteer must retrain every two years,” she pointed out.
“The defibrillator units must be regularly serviced and new batteries and pad purchased, so our ongoing expenses are considerable.
“This makes the contribution by the Slate Quarries Motor Club all the more important.”

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie