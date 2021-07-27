Motor club presents donation to county Tipperary community defibrillator group

The Slate Quarries Motor Club has donated €300 to the Ahenny & Faugheen Defibrillator Group.
Brendan Regan handed over the cheque, on behalf of the club, to the defibrillator group’s founder Dr Sabine Eggers. The motor club raised the money from within its membership.
Dr Eggers said she appreciated the club’s efforts particularly as Covid-19 restrictions made fundraising so difficult.
She paid tribute to Brendan’s support of the Defibrillator Group from its inception by allowing the Ahenny defibrillator on the wall of his property.
She pointed out that while the cost of the Ahenny defibrillator was sponsored by Quality Recycling and the Faugheen defibrillator, situated outside Keever’s Pub and Restaurant, was donated by Maggie Fleming, there are ongoing costs to maintaining the lifesaving service.
“We have 36 volunteers certified to use the defibrillators and every volunteer must retrain every two years,” she pointed out.
“The defibrillator units must be regularly serviced and new batteries and pad purchased, so our ongoing expenses are considerable.
“This makes the contribution by the Slate Quarries Motor Club all the more important.”
