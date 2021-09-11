Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club's annual golf classic is on the way

Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club's annual Golf Classic will take place at Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club on Saturday, September 18.
It costs €80 to enter a team of four golfers in the classic and there will be a barbecue at the event.
To enter phone Carrick-on-Suir Golf Club at (051) 640047 or Rosaleen Foley at (087) 757 2553.
