Carrick and Clonmel schools to compete for Swan GAA Club's Noel Russell Cup this week

Edmund Rice Secondary School in Carrick-on-Suir play Clonmel High School in the inaugural Noel Russell Memorial Cup in Pairc na nEalaí this Thursday, October 21 at 4.30pm.

This game, which will become an annual event, is in memory of the late Noel Russell, who gave so much during his life to the Swan GAA Club, his community and county. The fact it is being played in Pairc na nEalaí makes it extra special. Swan Club members and supporters are invited to attend the match.

The Swan Club’s weekly bingo recommences this Thursday at 8.30pm for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The club hopes to see all its old friends there and encourages any new players to come along.

The Junior B camogie team were defeated by Portroe in the county quarter-final on Sunday morning.

And the U17s bowed out of the county hurling championship at semi-final stage on Monday last when they were defeated by Durlas Óg despite a superb second half performance.

The U17s also lost their football championship opener last Saturday morning. They hope to bounce back in round 2,this Saturday when they welcome Cahir to Pairc na nEalaí. Throw-in will be at 10am.

Meanwhile, the Junior A footballers play Newcastle this Saturday in Monroe at 2.30pm in the South semi-final. The Junior B hurlers were victorious over Moyle Rovers in Davin Park on Sunday. They play Cahir in Cloneen on Monday next at 12 noon.

The 12 Days of Christmas Draw tickets are on sale and cost €50. The draw boasts €20,000 in prizes.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 06, 10, 15, 21. The €9,250 jackpot wasn’t won. Twelve players matched three numbers and won €20 each. This week’s jackpot prize is €9,500.