08 Dec 2021

Carrick-on-Suir secondary school hosted careers fair for its students

Students James Purcell, Thomas Regan, Caroline Kearney and Carol Fitzgerald of Munster Technical University and student Dylan Peters at the careers fair

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Carrick-on-Suir’s Edmund Rice Secondary School hosted a careers fair featuring representatives from a wide range of jobs for its senior cycle and transition year students.
The fair, organised by careers teacher Aileen O’Keeffe, was a hugely successful event and was attended by many past pupils and representatives from Government bodies, colleges and the public sector.
Career sectors represented included agriculture, forestry, business, IT, science, research, engineering, healthcare, journalism and media.
Waterford Institute of Technology, the University of Limerick, Clonmel Central Technical Institute, Kildalton College, SOLAS apprenticeships, the Irish Defence Force and An Garda Síochána all had stands at the fair. Past teachers Pat Fanning and Noel Casey also attended to meet the students.

