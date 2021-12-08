Carrick Swan GAA Club's 12 Days of Christmas Draw has begun

Carrick Swan GAA Club’s 12 days of Christmas fundraising draw started this week.

Check out the results each day on the Swan Club’s Facebook page. The final draw takes place on Saturday, December 18. The club wishes all entrants the best of luck and thanks them for their generous support of the fundraiser for the development of Pairc na nEalaí.

The club AGM will take place in the Club Hall on Sunday next, December 12 at 12 noon. This is subject to change in the event of any new Covid restrictions being imposed.

If that happens, the AGM will take place online.

If the AGM goes ahead in the hall, mask wearing and proof of vaccination will be required and must be shown before entering the hall for the meeting. Club members will be informed later this week on the club’s Facebook page if the AGM is taking place online. Otherwise you can assume it will be in the hall.

Unfortunately due to the Covid-19 situation, the club had to cancel Christmas days out for juvenile members. However, this week the U6 players collected selection boxes and it was great to see the joy it brought them.

Congratulations to Mairead Brophy who won €1000 in this month’s Tipperary Clubs Draw.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were: 04, 15, 20, 23. The €11,000 jackpot wasn’t won. Six players matched three numbers and were just a single number short of taking home the €11,000 jackpot. They won €40 each instead. This week’s lotto jackpot is €11,250.

Carrick Swan Club extends condolences to the Foley family, Owning and the Cummins family, Ard Mhuire on their recent bereavements.