Carrick-on-Suir tennis club pays tribute to the late John O'Keeffe

Castleview Lawn Tennis Club was deeply saddened at the passing of John O’Keeffe of OK Garage in Carrick-on-Suir, who was a prominent member of the club for many years.

John played as a junior in the 1960s and went on to be grounds man for a few years.

He served on the club committee in 1966 and went on to be Captain the following year.

He was very involved in the purchase of the club’s current grounds in 1968 and the development of the grounds from grass to hard court.

John was very active in the club over the following years and was a generous sponsor of tournaments. Due to business and family commitments, he took a break from tennis but returned in latter years and enjoyed many games of singles with Brian Morrissey and weekly doubles with his friends.

John excelled at all sports. He played hurling with St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny while a student and won a South Final with Carrick Davins. He also played rugby with great success with Carrick RFC.

he members of Castleview LTC offer their sincere condolences to the O’Keeffe family including John’s wife Marietta, son Shane, daughters Julieanna and Emma at this sad and difficult time.

May John Rest in Peace.