Children from Carrick-on-Suir direct provision centre celebrated Halloween in style

Children from Bridgewater House dressed in Halloween costumes at Brewery Lane Theatre. Bridgewater House community liaison officer Martina Walsh is pictured far right.
Children living at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre in Carrick-on-Suir enjoyed a special Halloween night outing to Brewery Lane Theatre that was followed by the releasing of lanterns into the night sky.
Bridgewater House’s Community Liaison Officer Martina Walsh, who organised the event, said the children enjoyed a Halloween movie and treats in Brewery Lane Theatre’s tearoom.
John Denby of Brewery Lane Theatre presented a sweets hamper to little Unable Saleena from Pakistan as a prize for wearing the best Halloween costume.
The children then went to the nearby Castle Field and the highlight of the night was the releasing of lanterns into the night sky over the Castle Field.
Martina paid tribute to two of Bridgewater House’s new residents Vijayandrasingh Ramkissoon and Preety Ramkissoon from Mauritius, who helped out with the children’s Halloween celebration.
The overall winner this year for Spookfest 2022 in New Inn was a fantastic masterpiece “Aliens have landed" from Martin and Sinead Boland with loads of help from their sons Shay and Luke.
