Man arrested in relation to crashing car into BMW at Co. Tipperary car sales firm

A Cashel car dealer dramatically apprehended a man who sped off after crashing a car into a €20,000 BMW on sale in his forecourt last weekend.

Edmund Ryan was showing a car to a customer at his business on Cashel's Cahir Road at 7.30pm on Friday, November 2 when an out-of-control car ploughed into the 2015 BMW and then left the scene.

The shocked businessman pursued the motorist, who was driving a Toyota Avensis, in the direction of the M8 motorway.

Mr Ryan said the man abandoned the car in the middle of the road near the motorway and took off on foot through fields.

The local rugby player followed the man and managed to apprehend him.

Mr Ryan brought him back to the road where he was arrested by gardai.

Mr Ryan said he was "taking a stand" against elements in the town when he decided to pursue the man who crashed into the car at his forecourt. He claimed he had the backing of the whole community in what he did.

"If a child had been walking on the footpath he could have killed them," he told The Nationalist.

This isn't the only crime Mr Ryan has been the victim of in recent weeks.

He said diesel has been stolen from his recovery truck four times in the last month.

A Cahir Garda Station spokesman confirmed gardai are investigating the incident and that a man was arrested in connection with that investigation.