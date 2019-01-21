Great win for Cashel Town FC Juniors versus Donohill 4-0

Cashel Town FC Juniors scored a great 4-0 victory over rivals Donohill in the Tipperary southern district league division II on Sunday.

This was an outstanding result for the boys who dominated this game from start to finish and made it nine from nine, but Donohill never stopped trying all day and made Cashel's players work hard.

David Butler carried his great form into the match and with David and James Harding up front, Cashel caused Donohill trouble all day.

A good day at the office was rounded off by a great goal from Darragh Browne who was a star, but all players were outstanding on the day.

Up next Sunday is the big one: top of the table clash away to Clonmel Town B.

Goals (2) by David Butler, Brendan Ryan, and Darragh Browne.

Team: Eoin Fitzgerald, Daithi Hall, Ian Hahessy , Derek Hayes, Paul Hoare, Niall O’Brian, Darragh Browne, David Butler, James Harding, Brendan Ryan, Mikey McDermott, Ross Doyle, Gerry Horgan, Alan Moloney, Gavin Browne, Joe Breen.

Cashel is now top of the league with 27 points.

Cashel continue their winning streak, having previously beat Galbally 4-1.