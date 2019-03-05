Raise some dough in Tipperary for Acquired Brain Injury Ireland

On your marks, get set, bake! There’s a rush on flour and eggs as hundreds of families and friends touched by brain injury get ready to raise some dough to support the life-changing work of Acquired Brain Injury Ireland right here in Tipperary.

Once again, the people of Tipperary are encouraged to organise a bake party to raise funds for this special cause that touches so many lives after serious brain injuries from stroke, road traffic accidents, falls and brain tumours.

Bake parties are set to sweep the nation and it’s all happening as part of National Brain Awareness Week, 11-17 March. This year marks the seventh annual bake party fundraiser by the national brain injury charity which provides rehabilitation and family support services right across the country.

In Tipperary, the local charity team is hosting a bake party to raise funds at the Acquired Brain Injury Ireland bookshop on the Main Street in Cashel from 9.30am-12pm on March 14 and all are welcome.

Jonathan Power, Head of Fundraising with Acquired Brain Injury Ireland said: “We’re looking for people to join in the fun and embrace the ‘flour power’ for our annual ‘Bake for Brain Injury’. Hosting a bake party or coffee morning between 11-17 March is a great excuse to catch up with friends at home, work or school while raising vital funds for our charity. Your support or donation will make a real difference to people who need our help after their lives are turned upside down after brain injury. Monies raised will go to support our local services so we can provide more personalised rehabilitation programmes to more brain injury survivors.”

Every year in Ireland an estimated 19,000 people acquire a brain injury. Nobody ever thinks a brain injury will happen to them but according to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland it happens to 52 people here every day.

Mr Power added: “Brain injury is a hidden phenomenon in Ireland often because many people with brain injuries have problems that people can’t see. That’s why our rehabilitation services are so important. We help people manage difficulties with memory, fatigue, judgement and we support them in relearning everyday activities to increase their independence. Thanks to the generous donations from events like this, we can help even more people get their lives back. Last year more than 50 bake parties took place in homes and communities around Ireland raising more than €10,000 and this year with your help, we can beat it!” To register your own bake party for this year please go to www.abiireland.ie/bake