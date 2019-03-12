Best in Ireland: Tipperary student heading to London after Microsoft Word exam triumph

A Tipperary student has achieved the best Microsoft Word exam result in Ireland.

Rockwell College's Phillipa Harold Barry fended off the challenge of over 15,000 other transition year students throughout Ireland to claim the honour.

Phillipa’s teacher, Roisin Egan, praised the achievement. "I am delighted that her hard work, dedication and talent have been rewarded. She is a worthy representative of Rockwell and Ireland," she said.

Phillipa, along with her teacher, will be flown to London where she will represent Ireland in the Four Nations Microsoft Word competition at the British Library on June 14. The prize, should she be successful, is an all expenses trip to New York to represent the Four Nations.