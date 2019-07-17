Leave to appeal refused on portacabin at Dualla Community Centre, Newpark

An application for leave to appeal in relation to a portacabin in Dualla, has been refused by An Bord Pleanála.

An application for leave to appeal against a decision of Tipperary County Council was lodged by Brian and Anne Keane of New Park, Dualla, Cashel on June 13, in respect of lands which the Council ruled on June 5 this year.

The Council granted permission, subject to conditions, to Dualla Village Preschool for the erection of a portacabin at Dualla Community Centre, Newpark (Fussough), Dualla, Cashel.

The proposed development would consist of a portacabin for sessional use for childcare facilities, including after-school care from 7.30am to 9.10am hours (ages 4 to 12 years), preschool care from 9.20am to 12.20pm, (ages 2.5 to 5 years) and after school care from 2pm to 6pm (ages 4 to 12 years) Monday to Friday, along with modifications to an existing entrance/fence line, and a connection to an on-site wastewater treatment system and other on-site works.

On June 28, the board decided to refuse leave to appeal for the following reason: “It is considered that it has not been shown that the development in respect of which a decision to grant permission has been made will differ materially from the development as set out in the application for permission by reason of conditions imposed by the planning authority to which the grant is subject.”

Full decision at www.pleanala.ie