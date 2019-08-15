Tipperary parish of New Inn sees Fr Michael Kennedy depart for Lattin/Cullen

A very warm welcome to Fr Bobby Fletcher who will become Parish priest of New Inn/Knockgraffon.

A native of Borris-in-Ossory, County Laois, before this he was Parish Priest in Ballinahinch. He has also worked in Thurles, New port and Ballina.

Among other things Fr Bobby is known far and wide for his contribution to the field of athletics.

Fr Michael Kennedy has been appointed PP of Lattin Cullen.

It has been a busy but happy 12 years for Fr Michael and we bid him farewell to pastures new.

To mark this special farewell, it is envisaged to have a special celebratory mass on Friday, September 20 in New Inn parish church at 7.30pm and afterwards in New Inn Convent hall for light refreshments and chat.

More details nearer the time.

These clerical changes will come into effect this weekend 17/18 August.