Cashel Lions Club to host fashion extravaganza

Cashel Lions Club will stage a Fashion Extravaganza in Brú Ború on Friday, October 25. While the Fashion Show is an annual event it has been upgraded this year to a Fashion Extravaganza.

Following on the success of the show in recent years Cashel Lions Club has enlisted the services of Gretta Peters of Get Glam with Gret to assist with the planning and organisation of the event.

The ‘wow’ factor in the Fashion Extravaganza is provided by a range of local fashion shops including, Daverns, Kilkenny Shop, Mister Mister and Uptown Girl in Cashel, Klassy Lady in Cahir, In the Wardrobe and Only in Clonmel, Julie’s Children’s Wear in Tipperary Town and Elverys in Thurles.

The extensive and extended list of shops this year also includes shops from Kilkenny, Limerick, Middleton, Abbeyleix, Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Cork and Dublin. The latest in fashion from head to toe, for ladies and gents, style for babies and brides and much more will be on show in the spectacular Brú Ború with informed commentary by Don Andrews and Gretta Peters.

An added attraction this year is the on stage Hair and Beauty demonstrations which are intermingled throughout the show.

Doors open at 7pm and guests will be greeted by a prosecco and light refreshments reception. The Fashion Extravaganza will commence at 8pm and guests will have an opportunity to browse through an extensive range of stalls displaying and selling a variety of fashion related products.

Prizes for best dressed on the night, sponsored by Clonmel Park Hotel, will add a mildly competitive edge to the evening as will a fabulous raffle with some serious must win fashion related prizes along with a number of more traditional but equally attractive raffle prizes, generously sponsored by local businesses.

The Fashion Extravaganza is the major fundraising event organised by Cashel Lions Club during the year. All funds raised are used locally to fund such charitable activities as, Senior Citizens Party, Christmas Food Vouchers, Third Level Educational Bursaries, Christmas Day Dinners, Senior Citizens Holiday and also allowing the club to assist individuals and families who are experiencing financial hardship.

The club has had a busy start to the year with the focus on the granting of six €1000 bursaries to first year third level students, a Peace Poster Competition organised through the local primary schools and the Cashel Young Person of the Year Competition.

The club was also honoured with a visit from Ann Ellis, a member of Carrick on Suir Lions Club, who is the current second Deputy Governor of the Lions Clubs of Ireland. This visit followed a similar visit by District Governor Frank O’Donoghue to the club’s May meeting.

The spotlight is now focused of the club’s Fashion Extravaganza in Brú Ború on Friday October 25 which promises to be the fashion event of the year. For a chance to beat those Budget and Brexit Blues now is the time to get your ticket, get glam and get going to Brú Ború this October. Tickets cost €20 and are available from Uptown Girl, the Kilkenny Shop, Brú Ború or from any member of Cashel Lions Club.