Cashel Rugby Club at the heart of community spirit

Over the last three weeks, volunteers from Cashel Rugby Football Club have been operating a local delivery service to ensure that nobody isolating at home is left without their groceries or other needs.

The service is simple and free and arose when local GP Dr Ger Barrett learned of a similar service in Killenaule.

If you live in Cashel or any of the surrounding communities such as Rosegreen, New Inn, Golden, Ardmayle, Boherlahan and Dualla you are welcome to avail of the service.

Andy O Dwyer delivering parcels for Cashel Rugby for Meals on Wheels

With many local businesses participating, you just call up the retailer, order what you need, pay for the items by phone and then the retailer contacts the delivery service who will send out a volunteer to collect your order and deliver it to you while complying with all hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

You will get a call when your delivery is on the way, it will be left at your door so you don’t have to worry about contact.

Since the initial setup, the service has expanded from groceries, butchers and pharmacies in Cashel. Now you can order hardware, paint and decorating supplies from D’arcy Paint Centre & DIY, bakery items from Spearman’s Bakery and Tea Room and even your hot dinners from O’Neill’s Restaurant on Ladyswell.

James Hannigan of Cashel Rugby dropping off the shopping

In addition, the Cashel RFC team of volunteers have recently hooked up with Meals on Wheels to help out with their increased volume of deliveries.

It is a wonderful service that also supports local businesses doing their best to keep going so give it a try – and remember, it is completely free of charge.

Stay Safe – Stay at Home

While many houses have already been leafleted with details of the scheme, anyone looking for more information can search on Facebook for Cashel Community Delivery Scheme or call the coordinator Declan Fitzgerald on 086 4179492.