Doorstep Challenge keeps Tipperary dancers active during Covid-19 lockdown

A Tipperary dance troupe has been busy during the lockdown.

Dancer’s Academy of Performing Arts has been closed for fourteen weeks but tutors and students have not been idle.

Their most recent undertaking has been a Doorstep Challenge where dancers were asked to create a pose on their doorstep as a memory of the lockdown.

The academy’s Katy Wallace said: “They could wear a costume or their dance uniform and we were delighted with the result. They sent in several phototgraghs and we picked our favourite photograph from each student. Some of our students decided to use their Pointe Shoes for the project and had some fabulous shots.”

The academy, with students from Cashel, Clonmel, Thurles and Nenagh, hopes to reopen on July 20 as it celebrates its sixth year in operation.

The dancers who took part in the doorstep challenge were Emma Mahony, Lauren Ryan, Aimee Rose Bowe, Sheona Ryan, Emma Murphy, Leah Delahunty, Erin Delahunty, Anna Hickman, Clodagh O’Meara Ryan, Erin Delahunty, Leah Delahunty, Anna Hickman and Ada Kaak.