Tipperary ladies footballers are back in the playing fields after long absence

Tipperary Ladies Football clubs got back to the fields of play last week after an absence of almost four months.

County Ladies Football Board PRO Liza Roche said “it was fantastic to see so many happy faces and to hear the peals of delight echo around the place as training resumed, albeit in a different world.

“Despite the new regime, clubs right across the county have adapted well and we appreciate the extra efforts that all the clubs have had to make in this new climate”.

Competitive action will resume from July 20 and in the opening week there are five games down for decision, including three in the Junior A Championship.

These will see Ardfinnan take on Lattin Cullen/Emly, Moyne/Templetouhy play near neighbours Moycarkey/ Borris and in all-south clash St. Patrick’s will play Mullinahone. In Junior C Clerihan will face Rockvale Rovers and Moyle Rovers will play Cappawhite.

Underage competitions will begin from August 2, with the U-14s getting the ball rolling. On the following week of August 9 the U-16 and U-12 competitions will throw in, leading to an exciting summer of football.

Rockwell Rovers U14 Ladies Football team wearing their new jerseys kindly sponsored by Camida

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

In the revised All-Ireland Senior Championship, Tipperary have been drawn in a group with Monaghan and last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Galway.

The four teams topping their respective groups will progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals, with the first team in Group 1 facing off against the Group 2 table-toppers. The Group 3 winners will play the top team in Group 4. This year there will be no relegation from the Senior All-Ireland Championship.