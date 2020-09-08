Rockwell College to develop on-site female boarding facilities

Rockwell College, one of Ireland’s leading co-educational boarding schools for secondary school students has announced the development of on-site boarding facilities for female students.

This significant development will see the on-site boarding facilities available to female students from the start of the 2021 academic year. Currently, female boarders attending Rockwell College stay with locally-based host families.

Based in Cashel, Co. Tipperary, Rockwell College is one of few co-educational boarding schools in Ireland, having been the first of Ireland’s larger boarding schools to introduce co-education in 1984. Currently, over 500 students attend Rockwell College, including day boarders, five-day boarders and seven-day boarders. Rockwell College welcomes students from across Ireland and internationally, contributing to its strong multicultural environment.

This historic move for Rockwell College will see female boarders fully integrated into residence life in the college, offering them a comfortable home away from home, but with more independence. Twin rooms and a dorm room will be available to female students from first year through to sixth year.

Located on a 350 hectare lakeside estate, the female boarding residence will feature many rooms overlooking the lake, with access to a range of facilities for the use of boarders exclusively. Additional facilities available to students include a 20-meter swimming pool, a modern gym and more. This is in addition to the year-round sports schedule available to girls which offers a variety of sports.

Commenting on the announcement, Audrey O’Byrne, Rockwell College Principal said, “This is a very exciting development for Rockwell College and our female boarders. Female students are an integral part of life and our community here in Rockwell College and we can offer students so much on-site to allow them to excel both inside and outside the classroom. Developing on-site boarding facilities for girls here in Rockwell College has been a long-term goal of ours as we want them to enjoy the same experience as the boys, which we know is so beneficial to them. For families, we also wanted to allow them the opportunity for their children to be educated together, enjoying the same opportunity in a residential setting.”

Audrey continued, “We are very proud of the strong comradery and community spirit among our students and staff, which is carried on throughout life through the worldwide Rockwell alumni. There is a place for everyone in Rockwell College and our promise to parents and students is to provide our students with a strong foundation for their future, ensuring that each student can fulfil their potential in whatever aspect of their lives they choose, be that through academic, sporting or cultural achievements.”

Rockwell College will host an Open Day for prospective students and their parents on Saturday, October 3 subject to Government restrictions around events at that time. Please check www.rockwellcollege.ie for updates after September 13.