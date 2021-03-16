Tipp council to host uplifting tourism webinar

This is a free event, but pre-registration is necessary

Tipperary County Council, together with Fáilte Ireland and Tipperary Tourism, will host a public webinar aptly titled ‘The Tipperary Supporting Tourism & Growing Resilience Webinar’.



From 11am-12.45pm on Wednesday next, March 24 this exciting virtual event will offer attendees the opportunity to demonstrate their interest and support of our valued tourism and hospitality sector across the county, as we all look to brighter days ahead.



The tourism and hospitality sector has experienced long and enduring challenges with remarkable resilience in recent times. This event is an opportunity to share long and short term plans that bolster the future of tourism in Tipperary, instilling a collective sense of community, support, resilience, hope and pride of place in all who attend.



During the action-packed webinar, a series of exciting announcements and presentations will take place, most notably the official launch of the ‘Tipperary Transforming, Tourism Product Development Plan 2020-2030’.



Other highlights include; the unveiling of key insights from Fáilte Ireland on unlocking the potential of Cashel to elevate destination Tipperary and marketing plans from Tipperary Tourism, with information of how attendees can get involved and leverage opportunities for their local communities and businesses.



This exciting tourism and hospitality webinar is entirely free to attend however, pre-registration for this event at https://bit.ly/3eFd7EX is essential.



On registration, patrons will receive their link to access the webinar and they will also be offered the opportunity to submit their questions and ideas for consideration during the lively panel discussion element of the event.



To find out more about the webinar or to book your virtual seat today, check out https://bit.ly/3eEEhLU or visit Tipperary Tourism on social media.