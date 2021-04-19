One Tipperary GAA club raises €35,000 from Virtual 5 walk

THANK YOU

A big thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to our Virtual 5K Fundraiser which took place over the Easter Break.

Thanks to you we have raised over €35,000 which will go directly towards the development of our All-Weather pitch and a Floodlit Walkway which will be great assets to our club and community. Tadhg Mohally has made a video with everyone’s selfies which we hope you will enjoy, check out our Rockwell Rovers Facebook page.

The following are the list of winners from our “Go Fund Virtual 5K” draw: “O’Neill” gear to Clióna O'Donnell, Brendan and Julia O’Neill, Edel Newman and Peter and Lorraine Farrell. “Kieran Bergin” sport vouchers to Alan Campbell and Maeve Hackett.

Congrats to you all.



FRIENDS OF TIPPERARY FOOTBALL

The Friends of Tipperary Football are delighted to launch a new Euro Millions Plus syndicate offering all members 2,500 chances to win the jackpot for only €20.

Everyone who joins the syndicate will be entered in every Euro Millions Plus draw from May 4, 2021 to April 29, 2022.

To join go to https://www. friendsoftipperaryfootball.com/ product/euromillions- syndicate-ticket/ or contact our Co Football rep Kevin Barron on 087 2231353 for more info.

Closing date for entries is May 3, 2021 and winnings will be distributed as per the terms and conditions.

ROCKWELL ROVERS CAMOGIE CLUB

Our registration is now open. This year all registration will be online.

Please follow Foireann.ie. If you have any problems, you can contact Club secretary Louise Moloney on 087 9636864 or Club registrar Gillian Hayes on 087 6703956.

All going well, we will be back to the field after April 26, with all Covid regulations in place to keep everyone safe. We would ask all parents and players to stick to all protocols with the “Return to Play” also being filled in on the day of training beforehand. Please keep a track on all media sites for updates.

TIPPERARY DRAW

The Tipperary GAA Draw will resume on Friday evening April 23 with the 6th draw live on Tipp FM at 8.30pm.

The following are the preliminary dates for the remaining five draws in the current year 2020/21- May 14 2021, June 4 2021, June 25 2021, July 16 2021 and August 6 2021.

Thank you for help and co-operation during these difficult times. Please contact PJ Moloney, Rockwell Rovers club promoter on (086) 390 4926 if you have any queries.

LOTTO

Results this Saturday, April 17. No's are 8, 11, 18, 21. No winner(s).

Lucky Dips x 4: Anna Hayes, Walter & Mairead O'Donnell, Mary & Philly Heaney, Pat O'Dwyer (Andy) to be entered into a monthly draw for €500 on Saturday May 1. Sellers: Rockwell Rovers, Walter O’Donnell, Colm Heaney, Sandra English to be entered into a monthly draw for €100 on Saturday, May 1.

This week’s Jackpot is €6,600.

Gentle reminder: - Blue tickets are due for renewal. Thanks for your continued support!

CONGRATULATIONS

Congratulations to James and Moyra English on the birth of their beautiful baby boy Conor, brother to Brian. Conor weighed 8lbs 9oz and was born on Saturday April 10.

James is the eldest son of proud grandparents Declan and Eileen English, Chamberslainstown.

Wishing them all health and happiness for the future.