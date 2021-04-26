One Tipperary GAA club's lotto now stands at a whopping €13,400

KNOCKAVILLA KICKHAMS GAA CLUB

The Kickhams Lotto Jackpot was worth a whopping €13,400 last Monday night. Tickets available in Butlers Centra, Quirke’s Garage, Heffernan’s Food store and from any committee member or online before 6pm next Monday. If unable to get to shops please support online with the following link:

https://bit.ly/3cUNn3n

"SHARE THE SPOILS”

Congratulations to Noreen and Michael Ryan, Kilshenane who won €170 in the Knockavilla & Donaskeigh Community Council’s Share the Spoils draw last week. This week's draw takes place tomorrow night Thursday 29th at 9pm.Plenty of time to get your envelopes filled out and a chance to be a winner.

HALL REFURBISHMENT

Our interior refurbishment project of Knockavilla Hall is taking shape nicely, thanks to the expert work of Eddie Breen, who's plastering and skimming skills has given us a perfect finish.

Thanks also to Damien McGrath for installing up graded electrical systems. Once electrical and plumbing works finish this week, we will be ready to apply our new colour scheme to the hall.

If anyone could spare an hour or two at any stage that suits over the next few weeks, to help us complete the painting works, please contact any member of the council. Thanks again to Jason Loughman whose expertise has meant our 126 year-old building will have the comforts of any modern day building.

All this work is only possible as a result of the fantastic support everyone gives us through our share the spoils fundraiser. This is where your €2 goes.



LOCAL HISTORY

Tipperary Age Friendly older people's Council are developing a project to capture stories and tales of the past, listening to the voices of older people across Tipperary. This will be a fantastic opportunity to capture the living history of older voices in Tipperary, and to share stories and memories of the past.

It is hoped to compile all this information from around the County, and make it available in print format in October.

The Community Council currently has some project documents relating to this initiative. If anyone would like to take part in this project, please contact any member of either Knockavilla or Donaskeigh community council, and we can get the necessary documents to you.