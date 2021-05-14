It's a Céad Míle Fáilte to all parishioners as Masses return to Boherlahan/Dualla

Masses return - Céad Míle Fáilte to all our parishioners

We welcome you back to Mass next weekend (May 15-16) at the usual times in both churches. It will be a bit different from what we were used to. The following are some of the new arrangements that we are asked to respect: (a) The total number allowed in each church is 50; (b) We ask you to wear a face covering inside the church, and to respect physical distancing in the church and its environs; (c) We ask you to sanitize your hands as you enter and leave the church. (d) We again encourage you to follow the direction of the stewards/ ushers at each Mass; (e) At the end of each Mass, we are hoping for volunteers to help in sanitizing the pews and seats. Some cloths and sanitizing liquid are available in the church. If people brought a wipe and sanitizer with them and looked after the pew they are using this would be very helpful. (f) We remind people of mature age of the option to drive their car into Bianconi Park in Boherlahan, or to either side of the church in Dualla. (g) We hope to have one Holy Communion Minister with the priest at each Mass. (h) A collection box will be in the porch of the Church for collections and contributions during each Mass. (i) We will not be availing of altar servers until a later date. (j) Missalettes cannot be used at present due to Government safety guidelines. (k) We ask everybody to use common sense and please God everything will work out well. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Sympathy

Sympathy to Pat Maher and the extended Maher family, Longfield on the death of Nora Maher. May she Rest in Peace.