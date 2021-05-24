Cashel library to host outdoor yoga classes in June

Cashel library in associated with Healthy Ireland at your Library presents Outdoor Yoga with Leanne Fogarty, physical therapist and yoga instructor.



Classes with take place from Thursday, June 4, at 11am for four weeks duration, in the beautiful grounds of the Hore Abbey.



This is a free event but spaces are limited and booking is essential on 062-63856.



Meanwhile, Cashel library is glad to announce that it resumed opening on Saturdays from May 15.

We advise everybody to check out our website www.tipperarylibraries.ie for further information on changes to opening hours, or readers may contact library headquarters, 0761 066 100