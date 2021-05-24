Congratulations to Adam O’Dwyer on winning the Detective Garda Jerry McCabe award in Rockwell College
Award is based on the principles of kindness and duty
Congratulations to Adam O’Dwyer on winning the Detective Garda Jerry McCabe award in Rockwell College, Cashel.
This is an award based on the principles of kindness and duty to all staff and all students of Rockwell College. The nominees are selected by the sixth year group.
