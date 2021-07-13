They're playing Golf in Pink for Breast Cancer in County Tipperary this week

The Rock of Cashel bathed in pink for 'play in pink' day
LADIES GOLF
The winner of Tuesday morning 9 hole golf was Anne Hallinan with 2 pts.
The winner of the Tuesday 9 hole qualifier was Patricia Moran 27.3 - 22 pts. 2nd Anne Hallinan 38.3 - 21 pts. Best Gross, Jenny Lawrence 21.7- 10 gross pts.
Wednesday 18 hole S/F in 1st place Helena Ryan 16.1- 42 pts.
2nd Isobel Hayes 19.4 - 40 pts and 3rd Niamh Chadwick 32.5 - 39 pts.
Thursday evening 9 hole in 1st place Marie Graves 21 - 22pts. 2nd Margaret O’Connell playing off 9 with 21pts.
PLAY IN PINK DAYS
Play in Pink Days have finally arrived when our club turns Pink for two days of great golf on Wednesday and Thursday to raise valuable funds for Breast Cancer Research. It will start with a coffee morning on Wednesday from 10am to 1.30pm and finish with BBQ on Thursday evening with lots of fun all outdoors in line with Covid guidance.
Valuable prizes on offer including, Great Hampers in the raffle. Prizes for best dressed Lady and Gent. A very warm welcome awaits you all.
Mixed team out on Sunday next
Our mixed team will play Cahir on Sunday next July 18, the format is 3 players away to Cahir and 2 at home wishing players and managers, Frances Boyle & Tony Corcoran the very best of luck.
SENIORS GOLF
The result of the seniors 15 hole scramble was in 1st place Gerry Maher, Seamus King, Mouse Morris & Diarmuid O’Connor with 91pts. 2nd P J Maher, Martin Quirke, Dave O’Sullivan & Liam Jones with 90pts. 3rd Tommy Landers, Liam Ryan (Cashel) Jim Kinsella & Joe Mcglinchey 80pts (back 6)
JUNIOR GOLF
The results of the Junior 18 hole Competition last week were; in 1st place Charlie Hyde, 2nd Cian Carroll & 3rd Liam O’Connor.
The winner of the 9 Hole Competition was Luke Keane.
MEN’S GOLF
Carroll Cup
Last weekend we had a big turnout for the Carroll Cup. This competition is run each year to the memory of the late Pat Carroll. In 1st place Ronan Dempsey, 2nd Sean Nolan, Gross Sean Alley, 3rd Tony Corcoran, 4th Sean Forde. Cat 1; in 1st place Danny O’Dwyer, 2nd Thomas Moran, 3rd Cathal Ryan. Cat 2; 1st Brian Mackey, 2nd Liam McInerney, 3rd Derek Hayes. Cat 3; 1st John Currivan, 2nd Shane Morrissey, 3rd Keith Bergin.
The death took place during last week in Clonmel of Frank Kelly, formerly of the Bog Road, Mullinahone.
