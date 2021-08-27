Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Martin Browne TD welcomes huge interest in Cashel Town Signage Strategy and Public Realm consultation

"The general feeling is that the Plaza is under-utilised"

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Teachta Browne said:

“The Cashel Town Signage Strategy and Public Realm Project has been a great success today, with a lot of interest being shown in how to make the best of the Plaza and the centre of town.

“The general feeling is that the Plaza is under-utilised, and if used properly, it would play a crucial role in attracting into town many of the 100s of thousands of visitors to the Rock each year.

“If this is done right, the additional footfall would make inward investment in hospitality and the services industry more attractive.

“I’ve campaigned on many of the great suggestions that have been put forward and will continue to do so.

“They include:

• A covered area on the Plaza for music.

• To pedestrianize from John St to the top of Main St once a month (maybe on a Saturday) for farmers’ markets for example.

• To consider developing hackney/taxi ranks on Main St during peak demand.

“Another great suggestion for the whole town is the development of a walking/cycle lane that would begin at Brosnan’s Corner, go out the by-pass and back into town. I believe this 4km route would prove incredibly popular among locals and visitors alike.

“Thanks to Tipperary County Council and Fáilte Ireland for today’s Public Consultation and to everyone who gave their views.”

