23/09/2021

Boherlahan Dualla 24th Historical Journal is launched

Future generations will thank the founders of the Journal

Boherlahan Dualla 24th Historical Journal is launched

Photo taken at the launch of Fr. James Feehan’s book Preaching Christ Crucified, 1991

Tipperary Star reporter

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

On the 12th of September, a lovely occasion in the serene setting of St. John’s Church, Ardmayle, the 24th edition of the Boherlahan-Dualla historical journal was launched.


Tom Ryan, Chairperson of the society, opened events. Fr. Tom Dunne, last year’s guest speaker, acknowledged the work of the committee members and the importance of history and heritage. He noted especially the wonderful work of the editorial committee, Paddy O’Dwyer and Marian Ryan, and thanked them for their legacy.


Clare Wallace introduced Michael Sheridan, and thanked him and his daughter Maria for travelling to the event. Michael has written ‘Reflections and recollections of Dualla or a tale of two photographs’ in this year’s Journal.


Michael has contributed ten articles since 2012 to the Journal, and has found the journal to be a ‘constant record and connection’ to Dualla for him, as he is especially interested in social history. Michael’s insights included that ‘much of our lives are spent growing up, being educated, playing sport, marrying, rearing a family, parting with loved ones and reflecting on our achievements.’
The importance of connection to your community, through all these events, are manifest in the journal. He attested to the great community spirit and warmth central to his local community.

Michael now, in retirement, has time to ‘reflect on those happy days of childhood, great friends and neighbours.’ Indeed, Michael noted, ‘browsing through many editions of the Journal rekindles many memories and confirms for me the great service that has been done in recording historical events and the great people who gave rise to the social history.

Future generations will thank the founders of the Journal. Each year it becomes more and more meaningful and approaching its Silver Jubilee it is with great optimism I look forward to its continuation and the appearance of new contributors with fresh insights and memories to recount.’


All of this year’s articles are extremely interesting, but Michael acknowledged his interest in the Dualla car-park, ‘A new church car park’ the outstanding story within Pierce McCan’s article. Mary Frances Darmody, in her 24th article, wrote a superbly written and researched article on ‘Tim Hyde: A king of the turf.’

