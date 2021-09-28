Curb the speeding in Cashel town centre - Cllr Roger Kennedy

Cllr Roger Kennedy
Cllr Roger Kennedy drew attention to speeding in Cashel, especially at a pedestrian crossing in Boherclough street.
“It has had a number of very close shaves in recent times.” This was due to the speed of motorists, but also to pedestrians who arrive at the crossing and “swing out” across the street without waiting for traffic to stop.
The other area where speeding occurs is in the Upper Green, near Friar Street. “Traffic coming down the Clonmel road there is travelling at pace, and when you have traffic exiting from Cathal Brugha street, their vision is often impaired by legally parked vehicles.”
These can inhibit your view looking up in the Clonmel direction. “We need to put some sign at the Castlegreen estate, to remind people that it’s a 50kph zone, and to get the gardaí to check the speed there at various times. They’re coming down there at 70kph.”
