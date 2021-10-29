Storyteller Eddie Lenihan visits Cashel Library

Renowned storyteller and raconteur of Irish myths and fables, Eddie Lenihan was in full swing at Cashel library recently!
Eddie visited Cashel on October 19 and enthralled local schoolchildren and adults alike with his magical and gruesome Halloween tales.
Everyone had such a great time. This event was funded with support from the Dormant Accounts Fund in conjunction with the Tipperary Rural Travellers Project.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.