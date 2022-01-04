Search

04 Jan 2022

St Teresa’s Nursing Home in Cashel - Hiqa report

Helpful: Residents and relatives praised staff for their caring nature

St Teresa’s Nursing Home in Cashel - Hiqa report

St Teresa's Nursing Home in Friar Street, Cashel

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

St Teresa's Nursing Home in Cashel has been deemed to be mostly compliant with the standards of care set out by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), in a report published recently.

St Teresa's is located in Friar Street, Cashel, and was the subject of an unannounced one-day visit by a HIQA inspector on September 28, 2021. The results were published on December 8.

All care homes across the State are subject to regular inspections to ensure they are compliant with national standards of care. The registered provider is a limited company called Cashel Care Ltd and employs about 30 staff, and on the day of inspection, some 29 residents were present.

The inspector met and spoke with several residents during the inspection of St Teresa’s Nursing Home.

“Overall, residents spoke positively about the staff working in the centre. They told the inspector that staff were kind and caring. Areas for improvement were required, predominantly in relation infection prevention and control and staffing.

“Residents confirmed that staff responded in a timely manner when they rang the call bell.

“When asked about life in the centre one resident directed the inspector to the view of the window, which was of the Rock of Cashel.

St Teresa’s was deemed compliant or substantially compliant with standards in 13 out of 17 categories, under the headings ‘capacity and capability’ and ‘quality and safety’.

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media