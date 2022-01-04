St Teresa’s Nursing Home in Cashel - Hiqa report

St Teresa's Nursing Home in Cashel has been deemed to be mostly compliant with the standards of care set out by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), in a report published recently.

St Teresa's is located in Friar Street, Cashel, and was the subject of an unannounced one-day visit by a HIQA inspector on September 28, 2021. The results were published on December 8.

All care homes across the State are subject to regular inspections to ensure they are compliant with national standards of care. The registered provider is a limited company called Cashel Care Ltd and employs about 30 staff, and on the day of inspection, some 29 residents were present.

The inspector met and spoke with several residents during the inspection of St Teresa’s Nursing Home.

“Overall, residents spoke positively about the staff working in the centre. They told the inspector that staff were kind and caring. Areas for improvement were required, predominantly in relation infection prevention and control and staffing.

“Residents confirmed that staff responded in a timely manner when they rang the call bell.

“When asked about life in the centre one resident directed the inspector to the view of the window, which was of the Rock of Cashel.



St Teresa’s was deemed compliant or substantially compliant with standards in 13 out of 17 categories, under the headings ‘capacity and capability’ and ‘quality and safety’.

