Search

15 Feb 2022

Exclusive: Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to Tipperary in March

Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to Tipperary next month

Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to Tipperary next month

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

15 Feb 2022 5:23 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The pair will stay in a private castle in Tipperary and be based around Cashel

Tipperarylive.ie can reveal exclusively that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit and stay in Tipperary towards the end of March and are expected to follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth by visiting the Rock of Cashel.

While the exact itinerary has yet to be revealed, we understand that the heir to the British throne will be in Cashel around March 25 and will have visits to Coolmore Stud, Cahir Castle, Birr Castle and Bru Boru on his agenda.

Already advanced preparations are underway for the staging of the visit with the British ambassador having visited Cashel last week and security personnel have been scouring the area to ensure that no stone will be left unturned to maintain the safety lines around the Royal couple.

It is expected that a major security operation will be underway throughout the visit which will once again put Tipperary on the map and will help to boost tourism in the region very significantly.

The Prince's sons William and Harry visited Ireland over the last few years with their wives Catherine and Megan and were received very warmly indeed. It is expected that the same fleadh agus failte will be extended to Prince Charles and Camilla when they arrive in the Premier County. 

One source told tipperarylive.ie "This is a major boost to the town of Cashel and Tipperary in general. There will be great excitement in the locality once this becomes common knowledge and preparations will be in full swing very soon."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media