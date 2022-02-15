Exclusive: Prince Charles and Camilla are coming to Tipperary in March

The pair will stay in a private castle in Tipperary and be based around Cashel

Tipperarylive.ie can reveal exclusively that Prince Charles and his wife Camilla will visit and stay in Tipperary towards the end of March and are expected to follow in the footsteps of Queen Elizabeth by visiting the Rock of Cashel.

While the exact itinerary has yet to be revealed, we understand that the heir to the British throne will be in Cashel around March 25 and will have visits to Coolmore Stud, Cahir Castle, Birr Castle and Bru Boru on his agenda.

Already advanced preparations are underway for the staging of the visit with the British ambassador having visited Cashel last week and security personnel have been scouring the area to ensure that no stone will be left unturned to maintain the safety lines around the Royal couple.

It is expected that a major security operation will be underway throughout the visit which will once again put Tipperary on the map and will help to boost tourism in the region very significantly.

The Prince's sons William and Harry visited Ireland over the last few years with their wives Catherine and Megan and were received very warmly indeed. It is expected that the same fleadh agus failte will be extended to Prince Charles and Camilla when they arrive in the Premier County.

One source told tipperarylive.ie "This is a major boost to the town of Cashel and Tipperary in general. There will be great excitement in the locality once this becomes common knowledge and preparations will be in full swing very soon."