Cashel Arts Festival committee to support Ukraine on the Plaza

Cashel Arts Festival held some of its events on the Plaza in Main Street, above. Now it's asking for your support for Ukraine
Cashel Arts Festival has committee decided that we will hold a show of support for Ukraine gathering on Saturday evening at 7.30pm, starting at the Rock and walking to the Plaza.
We hope members of the public in Cashel will attend and show their support for Ukrainian democracy at the Rock of Cashel and 7.30pm and walk with us to the Main Street as a show of solidarity.
Much appreciated
