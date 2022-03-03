Magnier family sees Cashel Palace Hotel restoration as a lasting legacy to the community

Director of Sales for the Cashel Palace, Karen Fleming, gave your correspondent a whirlwind sneak peak of the new-and-improved bespoke Cashel Palace Hotel before the official reopening on Tuesday this week.

Last minute preparations and the final touches were being made right up to the deadline. Amidst the fine art being hoisted into place, the high-tech key systems for each room were being installed, and there was a general air of excitement and anticipation.



As well as the main house, adjoining buildings are refitted and repurposed, explained Karen.

“The School House near the entrance is a two-bed unit, the Gate Lodge is a one-bed suite, while the Carriage House has eight bedrooms. “You come along up here to the Main House, a beautiful historic building, built in 1732. We have the brand new Garden Wing with 19 bedrooms.”



Guests will be ushered into a new Reception Room tucked away behind the main foyer and lobby

The Ballroom is where events and functions can be held, before you exit down into the Garden Terrace with a stunning view of the Rock of Cashel.



Imagine having an introductory drink here before sauntering back inside to the spacious room that can accommodate up to 250 guests.



The Palace is going to have a busy summer, with a large number of weddings booked and huge interest nationally and internationally.



“It is a listed building and we’ve been very meticulous with the restoration," adds Karen.



“It was fully rewired and fully replumbed. There has been a significant amount of work done behind the scenes that people will never see, that will future-proof the House for decades to come.

“We’re very lucky that the family has been very adamant that the best be done for the hotel.”

For the Magnier family, it’s not just a hotel, says Karen.



Susan Magnier’s father, the renowned horse trainer Vincent O’Brien, once owned the property. There is a huge emotional tie and a strong desire to make the hotel part of the community of Cashel.

Every detail is rooted in Tipperary: grains have been grown in Coolmore for the imminent house whiskey which, like the house gin, will be produced by Tipperary Boutique Distillery, and much of the artwork are one-off replicas of original art owned by the Magnier family.



The Bridal Suite, containing the four-poster double bed and an en-suite bathtub with marble fittings, has that perfect view of the Rock of Cashel.



Imagine lounging here with a glass of bubbly in hand on your Wedding Day.



The names of Presidents, actors, Royalty and dignitaries who visited the Guinness Bar over many years, have been re-inscribed on its walls, marking continuity with its long, rich history.