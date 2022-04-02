Replica of famous Derrynaflan Chalice now on display in Baileys Hotel Cashel

Baileys Hotel Cashel is honoured to have on display, an exact replica of the Derrynaflan Chalice.



It was kindly presented to us by Mr Michael Ryan of Boomerang Skips and Environmental Services in conjunction with the new tours we will be running out to the island.

People are welcome to come and view it in the lobby of the hotel.

This replica chalice will be used on Easter Sunday morning for a sunrise mass at Derrynaflan church. Fr. Jimmy O Donnell has kindly agreed to celebrate the mass. This will be the first time a chalice so close to the original will be used at Derrynaflan for centuries.



The original chalice from the 8th or 9th century, was part of the Derrynaflan Hoard of five liturgical items discovered in 1980. It is now on display in the National Museum of Ireland.



The tours start in April and Baileys will provide the transport and a tour guide. The walk into the church ruins start near Killenaule along a recently laid path on the old railway lines. It makes for an easy hike for all levels of walkers.



Access has been granted to Baileys by Mr. Ryan to drive out closer to the church for those who are unable to walk far. The tours are mainly aimed at overnight guests of the hotel but arrangements can be made for non-guests also.



The guide will not only lead the way but give the history of the area also. The surrounding boglands of the church are being rewet by Bord no Mona.



A rare type of butterfly, the Marsh Fritillary, is expected to emerge there early this summer as the bog provides more of the natural conditions for rare flora and fauna.



Derrynaflan church was founded by St. Ruadhan of Lorrha. It is also thought to be the burial place of the Goban Saor, the legendary craftsman of the 7th century responsible for many of the round towers and architecture still seen today.



For more information on the tours, please contact Baileys at info@baileyshotelcashel.com or 062 61937