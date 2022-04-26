Cashel artist's exhibition of paintings an inspiration to people living with dementia

Marguerite Keating hasn’t allowed being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease hold her back from continuing her passion for painting; and two weeks ago an exhibition of her art was opened at Cashel Library.

Her exhibition, aptly named The Journey Continues, is on show in the Friary Street based public library for two months.

The exhibition’s array of paintings ranging from depictions of famous sites like the Rock of Cashel and Giants Causeway to landscapes and still life studies is a testament to Marguerite’s fortitude and resilience in living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Marguerite from Rockwood, Old Road, Cashel learned she was suffering from young onset dementia three years ago. She was 55-years-old when she received this life-changing diagnosis.

It meant she had to give up driving and her job as a supervisor at the Nagle Centre for Adults with Disability in Cashel, where she had worked for 20 years and enjoyed doing art, music and singing with the centre’s clients.

“I felt very low then but I said to myself that I have always fought back when anything has happened to me in life,” Marguerite told The Nationalist.

And so she did. She got help in coping with the diagnosis from the HSE’s local dementia advisor and got involved in the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland. She is a member of the Society’s Dementia Working Group and also its Understand Together team, which raises public awareness about dementia.

Marguerite also found an absorbing, positive outlet in her painting; a passion she has pursued for more than 30 years.

“I paint anything I see, anything I like. I could paint a picture in a day. I paint away. It’s good for your health and it has saved me,” she said.

South Tipperary’s dementia advisor Gemma O’Donnell was the guest speaker at the official launch of Marguerite’s art exhibition at Cashel Library on Tuesday, April 12.

A lot of Marguerite’s paintings in the exhibition were bought by admirers at the launch night that was attended by many of the artist's family and friends. They included Marguerite’s 18-year-old daughter Blánaid, who lives with her, and Marguerite’s brother Brendan, his wife Gina and daughters Kelly, Emma and Holly.

Ten of Marguerite’s paintings were also exhibited at The Venue at Dundrum House Hotel for International Artist Day, which took place a few days after the Cashel Library exhibition official opening.

Pictured below: Artist Marguerite Keating from Rockwood, Old Road, Cashel with four of her beautiful paintings of a cottage, autumnal scene, two peacocks and the Rock of Cashel featured in The Journey Continues exhibition at Cashel Library.