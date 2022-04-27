Congratulations to Cashel library on its 20th birthday move

Cashel Library is located off Friar Street
Councillor Declan Burgess extended his congratulations to Cashel Library, which recently celebrated its 20th year in moving from The Green to Friar Street, at this month's Municipal District meeting.
The library held a series of events, attended by Cllr Burgess, Cllr Marie Murphy, and Cllr Michael Fitzgerald.
“They go above and beyond the call of duty," said Cllr Burgess. “Their facilities are always available, and they’re very inclusive. It was nice to see all the former staff return to celebrate.
“Growing up in Cashel, it’s always been the library I used for different events, and for study.” Cllr Burgess also welcomed a new Toy Library model, which is being piloted in Cork city and Monaghan.
The Toy Library aims to help children and parents purchase eco-friendly toys which will enable them to borrow and engage in new creative games. The group’s aim is to discourage excessive consumption, and help parents to make “considered purchases” in relation to the environment.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.