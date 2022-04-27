Search

27 Apr 2022

Congratulations to Cashel library on its 20th birthday move

The library held a series of events, attended by Cllr Burgess, Cllr Marie Murphy, and Cllr Michael Fitzgerald

Cashel Library is located off Friar Street

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

27 Apr 2022 1:45 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Councillor Declan Burgess extended his congratulations to Cashel Library, which recently celebrated its 20th year in moving from The Green to Friar Street, at this month's Municipal District meeting. 

“They go above and beyond the call of duty," said Cllr Burgess. “Their facilities are always available, and they’re very inclusive. It was nice to see all the former staff return to celebrate.

“Growing up in Cashel, it’s always been the library I used for different events, and for study.” Cllr Burgess also welcomed a new Toy Library model, which is being piloted in Cork city and Monaghan.

The Toy Library aims to help children and parents purchase eco-friendly toys which will enable them to borrow and engage in new creative games. The group’s aim is to discourage excessive consumption, and help parents to make “considered purchases” in relation to the environment.

