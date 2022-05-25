Speed ramps needed for the Dualla road in Cashel after serious accidents

The roundabout near Cashel Community School on the Dualla Road in Cashel
Speed ramps should be installed near the Community School on the Dualla Road in Cashel following a series of serious accidents, according to Councillor Michael Fitzgerald.
The area has a number of large housing estates, and “nobody takes notice of the traffic feedback signs” from the roundabout to the Junction with Friar Street, said Cllr Fitzgerald at this month's Tipperary/Cashel/Cahir Municipal District meeting.
“Speeding and the enforcement of the speed limits is a matter for An Garda Siochana,” responded management. “A speed survey will be carried out at this location in the coming weeks.
The survey will be analysed and a design completed in line with the Council's Traffic Calming Policy if speeding is identified. The location will be submitted for funding under the Low Cost Safety Scheme if traffic calming nreasures are required.”
