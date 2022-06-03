Fundraising drive for Corey Prendergast and his family in Cashel after spinal cord injury accident

A new fundraising drive has been launched on behalf of Corey Prendergast and his family from Cashel.



“His Mom Amanda is a classmate of ours in Trinity College, Dublin, studying Nursing,” says Orla Walsh, one of five people organising this gofundme campaign.



Corey (17) suffered a Spinal Cord Injury and has been left paralysed as a result of this accident. He is currently a patient in the Spinal Unit in The Mater Hospital.



Corey will then be transferred to The National Rehabilitation Hospital to undergo further treatment.

All funds raised will be given to Corey and his family to support them during this difficult time while he is a patient in the Mater Hospital and the National Rehabilitation Hospital.



Please give what you can to this family in their time of need.

On May 26, Orla added: “thank you so much for all your donations so far.

“This money is going to help this family so much.



“It takes the pressure off financially so they can focus on spending time with their loved ones. Please keep sharing!”



So far, €16,761 has been raised, well in excess of the target of €5,000.

Readers can donate online at www.gofundme.com and search for Help Support Corey and His Family.