Search

06 Jun 2022

Timeless Tipperary is an exhibition of art at the Brú Ború centre in Cashel

Golden based artist Hugh O’Donnell present to you an exhibition of Fine Art framed digital wet print photographs in black and white and colour

Timeless Tipperary is an exhibition of art at the Brú Ború centre in Cashel

The Rock of Cashel, by Hugh O'Donnell

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Jun 2022 3:16 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Timeless Tipperary is an exhibition of black and white and colour photographs taken within the landscape of South Tipperary at Brú Ború Cultural centre in Cashel produced by Hugh O’Donnell, Ballyslatteen, Golden.

"I present to you an exhibition of Fine Art framed digital wet print photographs in black and white and colour," says Hugh. "All images have been taken in the landscape in the changing seasons in South Tipperary.

"I have attempted to convey a calm atmosphere in my images. The natural beauty that exists in our rural landscape, which includes the animals and ruins found conveying to me a positive Timeless aspect of County Tipperary.

"The images both black & white and in colour include landscape, portrait and panoramic images and have been taken at; Jackman's Weir, Golden, Glengarra Woods, The foothills of The Galtee Mountains, The Galtee Mountains, The river Suir, Athassel Abbey, Golden, Hore Abbey, Cashel, and The Rock of Cashel.

"The photographs are printed using the wet process of C-Type Photographic Printing (also known as Silver Halide printing) which is a 100-year-old dark room technology using light-sensitive paper and silver-based chemistry, a technology which has been constantly refined over time. Silver Halide photographic prints is one of the most archival forms of printing photographs," added Hugh. d

The exhibition will run for the summer months with the majority of the work in the café area, and all are welcome to view.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media