Timeless Tipperary is an exhibition of art at the Brú Ború centre in Cashel

Timeless Tipperary is an exhibition of black and white and colour photographs taken within the landscape of South Tipperary at Brú Ború Cultural centre in Cashel produced by Hugh O’Donnell, Ballyslatteen, Golden.

"I present to you an exhibition of Fine Art framed digital wet print photographs in black and white and colour," says Hugh. "All images have been taken in the landscape in the changing seasons in South Tipperary.

"I have attempted to convey a calm atmosphere in my images. The natural beauty that exists in our rural landscape, which includes the animals and ruins found conveying to me a positive Timeless aspect of County Tipperary.

"The images both black & white and in colour include landscape, portrait and panoramic images and have been taken at; Jackman's Weir, Golden, Glengarra Woods, The foothills of The Galtee Mountains, The Galtee Mountains, The river Suir, Athassel Abbey, Golden, Hore Abbey, Cashel, and The Rock of Cashel.

"The photographs are printed using the wet process of C-Type Photographic Printing (also known as Silver Halide printing) which is a 100-year-old dark room technology using light-sensitive paper and silver-based chemistry, a technology which has been constantly refined over time. Silver Halide photographic prints is one of the most archival forms of printing photographs," added Hugh. d

The exhibition will run for the summer months with the majority of the work in the café area, and all are welcome to view.