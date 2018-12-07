Poulacapple NS host Christmas movie night fundrasier

Poulacapple NS will host a Christmas movie night on December 13 starting at 6pm to 8.30pm as a fundraiser.

On the night children will be given treats which are included in the admission price.

If any child has an allergy could they please inform the school in advance. In order to gauge how many children will be present please email the school on poulacapplens@gmail.com with number of children attending.

Please spread the word among children in other schools, relations or neighbours who may like to come along.

Cost €7 per child.