Santa sends a message that the Tipperary letters have reached the North Pole

The children from all over County Tipperary – and beyond – will be delighted to hear that ‘The Nationalist’ took a very important phone call this morning from none other than Santa Claus himself to inform us that all our Santa letters have arrived safely in the North Pole.

Santa went on to tell us that all the elves are now busy at work making sure the letters will be sorted and that absolutely everything on each list will be included on the sleigh before he heads off for County Tipperary on Monday night next. Rudolph and all the other reindeer are in top form too and ready for this year's big trip to Tipp.

Santa Claus also said he is greatly looking forward to flying over the Rock of Cashel once again as he makes his way to each and every house where he will be calling.

In the meantime, he asked us, to remind all the boys and girls to stay very good and to make sure to get to bed nice and early on Christmas Eve.

We include one of this week’s letters here from Cillian and Conor Keane but there are three full pages of letters in this week’s edition of ‘The Nationalist’ for all the boys and girls to see as they count down the days to Christmas…..

DEAR SANTA,

Hope you and Mrs Claus are well? Thanks for our lovely presents you brought last Christmas. This year we would like if you could bring us portable dvd players for the car, an easel , an aquadoodle mat and a surprise each. Our big brothers Eoin and Joe would like a goalpost, Eoin would also like a hoody and a surprise, and joe would like a Tipp goalkeeper jersey and a surprise. We will leave out something for you to eat and drink. Happy Christmas!

Lots of love, Cillian and Conor Keane XXXX

